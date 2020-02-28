South Africa: Adam Catzavelos Back in the Dock for Sentencing for K-Word Rant in Greece

28 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

The Randburg Magistrate's Court is expected to sentence disgraced South African man, Adam Catzavelos, on Friday for his racist rant in a video he took of himself while on holiday in Greece.

Catzavelos was convicted of crimen injuria in December after he pleaded guilty and admitted using the k-word in the video.

The video went viral and caused much outrage, prompting the EFF to open a criminal case against him.

The EFF in Gauteng has called on the court to impose a 10-year sentence, but Catzavelos' lawyer asked for a suspended sentence.

Meanwhile, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) took him to the Equality Court.

That court imposed a R150 000 fine and ordered Catzavelos to perform community service.

He has since apologised.

During his last court appearance two weeks ago, Catzavelos was accompanied by a group of Soweto pensioners - members of an NGO headed by anti-apartheid activist Seth Mazibuko, where Catzavelos is carrying out his community service sentence.

They nicknamed him Mxolisi, meaning "the one who apologised".

Catzavelos told the court that he was a changed man after working with the foundation in Orlando East, Soweto.

He described himself as an Orlando boy after Mazibuko and some residents warmly welcomed him.

Catzavelos said he was teaching breathing and meditation to a pensioner.

During an adjournment, Catzavelos posed for pictures with the group.

He claimed that the incident affected his children too.

