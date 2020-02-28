Malawi: FAM Plans to Introduce Physical Fitness Trainers' Course

26 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Ronald Meki

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President, Walter Nyamilandu says the association will introduce a physical fitness trainers' course with the aim of having a qualified physical trainer in all the Super League teams in the country.

Speaking during the opening of a refresher coaching course for Super League head coaches at FAM's Mpira House in Chiwembe-Blantyre, Nyamilandu said the course will also be of great advantage to former players who will be using their qualification in securing a job for themselves.

"We are evolving from an era where if a player retires from football, their only hope is to become a coach, but this time we can see goalkeeper trainers, dieticians, physicians and so are physical fitness trainers.

"So, this course will help retired players in creating jobs for themselves, like opening gyms or even being employed by clubs," Nyamilandu said.

Nyamilandu added that the course would assist solve physical fitness-related problems that require special attention from specialists, unlike coaches who are not experts in physical fitness.

"These specialised physical trainers will be able to know the right time for a player who is recovering from an injury to start endurance-testing match and best physical fitness exercise which coaches do not recognise," said Nyamilandu.

Nyamilandu, therefore, urged the Super League head coaches to adapt to the new strategies and developments the game of football has evolved into.

"Technologies used today are not like those which we used to have in the past, hence the need for all our coaches to evolve to the new improved strategies and embrace the change that is more advanced," he said.

