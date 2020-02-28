Zimbabwe: Chamisa Fires Victoria Falls Mayor

The MDC has expelled Victoria Falls mayor Somvelo Dlamini from the main opposition party and as the resort town's mayor on charges of breaching party obligations and instructions.

In a letter dated 24 February 2020, party secretary general Chalton Hwende wrote to Dlamini Monday informing him that the party's highest decision making body in between congresses, the National Council, had resolved to boot him out of the party for disobedience.

Hwende's letter Dlamini did clearly state the exact breaches the latter made.

"This letter serves to inform you and confirm the termination by the National Council of your membership of the party with immediate effect as per the resolution of the National Council of 23rd November 2018,"Hwende wrote.

"Your expulsion is in terms of Article 5.11(a)of the Movement for Democratic Change Constitution as read with unanimous National Council resolution of 23rd November 2018.

"Consequently, the party is immediately invoking the provisions of section 278 (1)of the Zimbabwe Constitution as read with Section 129 of the same to have you removed from the position of Councillor of the Victoria Falls Municipality," reads part of the letter.

MDC Local Government Deputy Secretary Clifford Hlatshwayo confirmed the expulsion and said Dlamini was not taking residents' issues seriously.

"He was also failing to implement party SMART policy document.Councillor Patricia Mwale is the acting mayor. We have written to the Minister of Local Government (July Moyo) and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission informing them of the latest development," said Hlatshwayo.

Party President Nelson Chamisa, recently threatened to wield the axe on all corrupt councillors.