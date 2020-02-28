Botswana: Ministry Orders Mandatory Recall of 400g Canned Pilchards

26 February 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Bopa

Gaborone — Ministry of Health and Wellness is in receipt of communication from the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications, South Africa, with regards to the recalled canned 400g pilchards in tomato sauce and 400g pilchards in chilli sauce, with immediate effect.

According to a press release from the ministry, the affected product brands include Deep Catch, Mammas, OK Housebrand, Prime Ocean, Spar, Sunny, Shoprite Ritebrand, Cape Point, Checkers Housebrand, U Brand, Saldhana and West Point Processors based in Cape Town, South Africa.

It says all products with the batch codes starting with ZST29 and ZSC29 on top of the can are subject to the recall.

The release says the ministry has thus issued a mandatory recall to all wholesalers, supermarkets, distributors, retailers, traders and importers of the above indicated canned pilchards with immediate effect.

Furthermore, the press release states that the recall is due to a deficiency in the canning process.

The ministry urges consumers not to eat the affected products as they could be unfit for human consumption.

The release says customers who bought any of the affected pilchard products, are urged to return them to the respective shops for a full refund.

It says the ministry will continue to collaborate with South African authorities to monitor the situation and give regular updates.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopia Skips Latest Round of Nile Talks
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.