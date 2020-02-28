Botswana: Ministry Orders Mandatory Recall of 400g Canned Pilchards

Gaborone — Ministry of Health and Wellness is in receipt of communication from the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications, South Africa, with regards to the recalled canned 400g pilchards in tomato sauce and 400g pilchards in chilli sauce, with immediate effect.

According to a press release from the ministry, the affected product brands include Deep Catch, Mammas, OK Housebrand, Prime Ocean, Spar, Sunny, Shoprite Ritebrand, Cape Point, Checkers Housebrand, U Brand, Saldhana and West Point Processors based in Cape Town, South Africa.

It says all products with the batch codes starting with ZST29 and ZSC29 on top of the can are subject to the recall.

The release says the ministry has thus issued a mandatory recall to all wholesalers, supermarkets, distributors, retailers, traders and importers of the above indicated canned pilchards with immediate effect.

Furthermore, the press release states that the recall is due to a deficiency in the canning process.

The ministry urges consumers not to eat the affected products as they could be unfit for human consumption.

The release says customers who bought any of the affected pilchard products, are urged to return them to the respective shops for a full refund.

It says the ministry will continue to collaborate with South African authorities to monitor the situation and give regular updates.

Source : BOPA