Nigeria: Ecobank to Appeal Tribunal Judgment On Tax Liability

28 February 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Ecobank Nigeria Thursday disclosed that it has resolve to send an appeal to the Federal High Court, on the judgement of the Tax Appeal Tribunal (TAT), sitting in Lagos, in respect of a disputed tax liability between the bank and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) for the 2015 financial year.

The bank explained in a statement, that the decision of the TAT was, "for it to pay excess dividend tax on the dividend sum of N5,545,000,000 declared by the Bank from its 2015 financial accounts."

"Based on the decision of the TAT, the excess dividend tax liability is N1,311,673,367 and not N1.6 billion," it stated.

"The bank will be appealing to the Federal High Court against the decision of the TAT as it believes, based on advice from its professional consultants, that the dividend declared relates to income from sources which are statutorily exempt from tax by virtue of the Companies Income Tax ( Exemption of Bonds and Short Term Government Securities) Order, 2011.

"Whilst the bank is always open to engagement, its position is based on the principle that income established to be exempt from companies income tax should not contrary to the intendment of the law, be subjected to the same tax it was intended to be exempt from," it added.

