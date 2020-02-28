Cameroon: Keep Douala Clean - Governor Pursue Dirt Free Exercise

Samuel Dieudonné Ivaha Diboua took to the streets of Douala to partake in the cleaning exercise.

It was a busy day for the Governor of the Littoral region Samuel Ivaha Diboua on Thursday 27 February, who took to the streets to sensitize the population on the importance of keeping Douala clean. Sensitizing by example, the governor was well dressed up and ready to work. In hand, he had a spade, broom and other cleaning materials. From one spot to the other Governor Samuel Ivaha Diboua was seen cleaning and removing dirt from the street. Be it at new Deido market, through to the Bepanda Omnisports Stadium, Mboppi market, all in the Douala I subdivision, the governor advised the traders and city dwellers to always keep their environment clean. He cautioned the traders at the new Deido Market to always cover the vegetables and avoid putting it on the floor. It was a visible disturbed governor who cautioned the fresh fish sellers to keep the fish in good condition so as to avoid food poisoning. At the entrance into the Bepanda Omnisports stadium the governor did not minced words when he ordered for the immediate destruction of a market that was gradually gaining grounds. While at the Ndogpassi market in the Douala V subdivision, the situation was a sorry state as most traders have abandoned their shops within the market and are selling along the road. Accompanied by the Divisional Officer for the Douala V subdivision, Ayissi Mvogo Laurent, the governor warned the traders to regain their shops and quit the road. He said in the days ahead all traders along the road will be evacuated. Talking to the press the governor disclosed that Thursdays have been allocated as cleanup campaign days in the region as such everybody must respect it. "Our target now is the markets as there is a lot of disorder within the city markets. I came down to the field to show the good examples to all city dwellers and to ensure that the region should be clean" he enunciated. To Samuel Ivaha Diboua every living force within the region should have the culture of cleanliness and do their best to clean their environment. He used the opportunity to instruct the SDOs, DOs quarter heads to make sure that they organize clean up campaigns every Thursday.