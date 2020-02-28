Cameroon-Australia Relations - High Commissioner Presents Letters of Credence

Claire Ireland presented her accreditation documents to Minister Felix Mbayu during an audience at the Ministry of External Relations, February 27, 2020.

The newly designated High Commissioner of Australia to Cameroon with residence in Abuja, Claire Ireland has presented the advanced copies of her letters of credence. This was during an audience accorded her on February 27, 2020 by the Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Commonwealth, Felix Mbayu. Claire Ireland, going by her professional career, has over 20 years of experience working in international development and foreign policy. Prior to her appointment, she was Deputy Head of Mission at the Australian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and has equally served as Counsellor, Economic and Development Cooperation at the Australian Embassy in Hanoi between 2014 and 2017. Claire Ireland has worked in over 25 countries across Africa, the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific. The Australian diplomat in her early career worked in Kenya for an indigenous civil society organisation from 1995 to 1996 and undertook a Master of Science research programme in Limpopo Province in South Africa in 1998. Minister Mbayu also granted an audience to the interim Resident Representative of the World Food Programme, Ronald Sibanda, during which both personalities concerted and reviewed strategies on working together to make food supply more secured. "From time to time, we always want to concert with the government and review how we are working, and how best we can strengthen our relationship. For the WFP and the UN as a whole, we are here to work and support the country attain its Sustainable Development Goals commitment," he stated. Ronald Sibanda said they work in collaboration with the government in providing assistance to refugees, internally displaced persons, vulnerable groups and helping host communities build resilience against harsh climatic conditions.