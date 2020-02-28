Cameroon: Coronavirus Outbreak in China - Bassogog Pledges FCFA 10 Million Aid

28 February 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The Cameroonian footballer made the declaration on February 25, 2020 after an audience with Minister Felix Mbayu at the Ministry of External Relations.

Following the outbreak of the Coronavirus in the city of Wuhan, capital of the Hubei Province in China, Cameroon's Indomitable Lion, Christian Bassogog has promised FCFA 10 million assistance to Cameroonian students in the city. The footballer made the declaration on February 25, 2020 shortly after an audience accorded him by the Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Commonwealth, Felix Mbayu. His gesture comes after the President of the Republic, Paul Biya instructed the Minister of Finance, as a preliminary measure, to urgently make available the sum of fifty million (50 000 000) francs CFA to enable the Cameroonian Embassy in Beijing provide assistance to Cameroonian citizens in difficult living conditions in quarantine zones of the city. Talking to reporters after the audience, Christian Bassagog expressed gratitude for having being received in audience by the Minister and said he came to the Ministry of External Relations to offer his assistance to compatriots in China whom he estimates need help. "My reason for coming to the Ministry of External Relations is to bring my own assistance to Cameroonians in China with regards to what is happening there following the outbreak of the virus. It is for this reason that I am pledging FCFA 10 million as my assistance to Cameroonians students there. China is a country where I play football at the international club level," he stated, adding his gesture is to confirm that relations remain solid between the two friendly countries and would always stand for each other in time of need. As to how, when and whom the money will be channeled, the Indomitable Lion said details would be made subsequently.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Ethiopia Skips Latest Round of Nile Talks
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.