Cameroon: Coronavirus Outbreak in China - Bassogog Pledges FCFA 10 Million Aid

Following the outbreak of the Coronavirus in the city of Wuhan, capital of the Hubei Province in China, Cameroon's Indomitable Lion, Christian Bassogog has promised FCFA 10 million assistance to Cameroonian students in the city. The footballer made the declaration on February 25, 2020 shortly after an audience accorded him by the Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Commonwealth, Felix Mbayu. His gesture comes after the President of the Republic, Paul Biya instructed the Minister of Finance, as a preliminary measure, to urgently make available the sum of fifty million (50 000 000) francs CFA to enable the Cameroonian Embassy in Beijing provide assistance to Cameroonian citizens in difficult living conditions in quarantine zones of the city. Talking to reporters after the audience, Christian Bassagog expressed gratitude for having being received in audience by the Minister and said he came to the Ministry of External Relations to offer his assistance to compatriots in China whom he estimates need help. "My reason for coming to the Ministry of External Relations is to bring my own assistance to Cameroonians in China with regards to what is happening there following the outbreak of the virus. It is for this reason that I am pledging FCFA 10 million as my assistance to Cameroonians students there. China is a country where I play football at the international club level," he stated, adding his gesture is to confirm that relations remain solid between the two friendly countries and would always stand for each other in time of need. As to how, when and whom the money will be channeled, the Indomitable Lion said details would be made subsequently.