São Tomé and Príncipe/Cameroon: 2020 U17 Women's World Cup Qualifiers - Lionesses En Route to Sao Tome

The national women's U17 team is on their way to Sao Tome where they will play against the women's U17 team of Sao Tome and Principe in the away leg qualifier for the 2020 U17 Women's World Cup. The team leaves the country today, February 28, 2020 via the Nsimalen International Airport onboard a special Camair Co flight. On board the flight will be 18 players and members of the technical staff. Prior to their departure, the U17 Lionesses had intensive training at the CAF Excellence Centre in Mbankomo near Yaounde. During the training, the players and the technical staff worked out winning strategies in order to ensure an honourable performance. As part of their training, the team played several friendly matches with teams from football training centres in the country. The U17 Lionesses will play against Sao Tome and Principe on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Estadio Nacional 12 de Julho, Sao Tome. Coach Stéphane Ndzana Ngono will be counting on talents like Brenda Tabe who is in top form and has 16 goals to her credit this season, Tsogo Eteme Xaverie and Wabeua Doly Diane, among others. The Head coach, Stéphane Ndzana said the objective of the team is to win the away leg in Sao Tome and secure better chances for the rest of the competition. "I am travelling to Sao Tome. I have to bring back good result before the return leg," he said. The return leg will be played on March 10, 2020 at the Yaounde Omnisports Stadium. Only players born on or after January 1, 2003, are eligible to compete in the tournament. Three teams will qualify to represent Africa in competition. Cameroon, Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa were exempted from the preliminary round of qualifiers. The 7th edition of the FIFA U17 women's world cup will take place in India from November 2 to 21, 2020.