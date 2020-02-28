South Africa: Search Continues Off Cape Town Coast for Missing Passengers of Capsized Boat

The search for the remainder of a group of people from a boat which capsized between Clifton and Oudekraal beaches in Cape Town has not ended, National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson Craig Lambinon said on Friday.

A massive search and rescue crew has been scouring the sea and the coastline, after reports that a boat capsized with 13 people onboard early on Thursday.

One person made it to shore at Clifton in the choppy cold sea and high winds, and raised the alarm for the search and rescue operation.

The person who made it to shore, said a rigid hull inflatable boat with 13 crew onboard had capsized or became water-logged during the early hours of Thursday morning between Clifton and Oudekraal.

A statement from the Western Cape police said that two boats had launched on Wednesday night, and one had taken on water. The crew transferred to the other craft, but it sank.

An NSRI statement said an unmanned semi-submerged inflatable craft was found two nautical miles offshore of Mouille Point lighthouse, and is believed to be the craft the 13 men had been on.

On Thursday, search-and-rescue boats, a helicopter, dive units, and land search teams were seen scanning the waters and the gullies.

An all-ships alert was also posted by Telkom Maritime Radio Services for vessels in the area to be on the lookout.

"The man who raised the alarm and who had come ashore at Clifton was not injured and revealed that an additional three men had come ashore. They were not injured and were accounted for.

"Two men were found by the Air Force helicopter floating in the water three-quarters of a nautical mile offshore of Bakoven.

"Both men, suffering hypothermia, were recovered into the helicopter using a basket hoist; and they were airlifted to hospital where they are recovering.

"Sadly, the body of one man was found and recovered on to a sea rescue craft.

"Condolences are conveyed to the family of the deceased man," said Lambinon. "Thoughts are with the families of the missing men in this difficult time."

News24