Namibia: Judgement Reserved On Fishrot Arrest Warrants

A JUDGEMENT on a legal challenge mounted against the warrants that authorised the arrest of former ministers Bernhard Esau and Sacky Shanghala and four co-accused in the Fishrot fishing quota corruption case in November last year could be delivered in the Windhoek High Court during the fourth week of April.

Following the hearing of oral arguments on the attack on the arrest warrants, High Court judge Herman Oosthuizen yesterday reserved judgement on the matter and said he would try to have it ready to be delivered by the week of 20 April.

Esau, Shanghala and four co-accused - James Hatuikulipi, Ricardo Gustavo, Tamson Hatuikulipi and Pius Mwatelulo - are asking the court to review and set aside or declare unlawful a Windhoek magistrate's decision to issue the arrest warrants that led to them being taken into custody on 27 November, and to review and set aside, or declare unlawful, the Anti-Corruption Commission's decision to apply for warrants of arrest to be issued by the magistrate. They also want the court to order that they should be released from custody immediately.

In an affidavit filed at the High Court in December last year, Esau claimed his liberty and that of his co-accused "have been taken away through a completely invalid process".

Esau claimed the arrests of himself and his co-accused, which coincided with Namibia's presidential and National Assembly elections on 27 November last year, were politically motivated and part of "an agenda of regime change".

He also claimed that, because the ACC's investigation of the case in which he and his co-accused have been charged and detained is not concluded yet, in terms of the Anti-Corruption Act, the ACC could not have referred the matter to the prosecutor general for a decision to be taken to charge them.

During the hearing of oral arguments on Wednesday, South African lawyer Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, who is representing Esau and his co-accused, conceded that they are accused of having committed serious offences, but added that the magistrate who issued the arrest warrants should also have considered whether those charges warranted arrests. An arrest should be avoided if there was another way of securing a person's attendance in court, he argued.

Senior counsel Piet van Wyk, representing the ACC and prosecutor general, argued that the applicants' attack on the ACC was misplaced, as it was a public prosecutor that applied to the magistrate to have the arrest warrants issued.

Van Wyk also argued that there had been no errors in the process followed before the arrest warrants were authorised. There was a valid application to the magistrate by a public prosecutor, the magistrate issued valid warrants of arrest, the police carried out valid arrests the next day, and the detention of the six thereafter has also been valid, he argued.

During the hearing, judge Oosthuizen pointed out that Esau was the only one of the six applicants to inform the court in his affidavit that he knew since 2014 that the ACC was investigating alleged corruption in the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources, of which he was the minister at that stage, and that he did not interfere with the investigations or try to flee while knowing about the investigation.

The judge also had a query about the sworn statement of an ACC investigator that was placed before the magistrate who issued the arrest warrants to motivate the application for the warrants. While that statement was made under oath, the officer did not say that the information on which he relied for his claims that the ACC had reason to believe that the six accused had committed offences had also been made under oath, judge Oosthuizen pointed out.

Gerson Narib, also representing the six applicants, argued yesterday that the ACC officer's version recorded in his statement was "worthless", because he did not rely on information provided under oath as required in the Criminal Procedure Act.

In response, Van Wyk argued that the prosecutor who applied for the arrest warrants indeed had information under oath on which he based his applications.

Esau, Shanghala and their co-accused are charged with having been involved in a scheme in which Icelandic companies allegedly paid them at least N$103 million to get access to Namibian fishing quotas.

In a separate case in which all of them except Gustavo were charged last week, they are also accused of corruption and fraud involving N$75,6 million allegedly diverted from the state-owned National Fishing Corporation of Namibia between August 2014 and December last year.