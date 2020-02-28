Mozambique: Man Arrested for Impersonating Provincial Governors

28 February 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican police have arrested a man who attempted to extort money from government officials by pretending to be a provincial governor.

The man, 33 year old Daniel Armando, impersonated the newly elected governor of Manica province, Francisca Tomas. He sent out messages in her name to district administrators, district permanent secretaries, and other provincial officials, promising that they would keep their jobs in the new framework of decentralised provincial administration, but only if they sent him money.

He tried the same thing in Inhambane province, where he passed himself off as provincial governor Daniel Chapo.

He said he used the government Internet portal to obtain the addresses and phone numbers of the district administrators and other potential victims.

According to a report in Friday's issue of the Maputo daily "Noticias", many of the people whom he contacted recognised this was a scam - but not all of them. One district administrator (whom "Noticias" did not name) sent the imposter 5,000 meticais (about 76 US dollars).

Armando expressed regret for the crimes he had committed, but said it was the method he had found to obtain money to feed his family.

The National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC) detained Armando in Maputo, but he has now been taken back to the Manica provincial capital, Chimoio, where he committed most of his crimes.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Ethiopia Skips Latest Round of Nile Talks
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.