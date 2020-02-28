Mozambique: Finland Will Cooperate in Education With Mozambique

Maputo — The Mozambican Education Minister, Carmelita Namashalua, announced on Friday that the Finnish government will make 28 million euros (about 31 million US dollars) available to support the Mozambican education system.

She was speaking in Maputo after a meeting with the Finnish Minister of Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, Ville Skinnari, who has been on a working visit to Mozambique since Wednesday.

"This amount will be made available as from this year, and it covers a two year period", said Namashalua. The money is intended for teacher training and other activities that will help improve teaching and learning conditions throughout the country.

"Finland supported Mozambique in the education field between 2006 and 2010. So the point of this meeting has been to resume the cooperation between the two countries in the area of education", she added.

Among the major challenges facing her Ministry, Namashalua said, are the large number of children still studying in the open and a pupil-teacher ratio of 64 to one. The government hopes to reduce the ratio to 50 to one within the next ten years.

For his part, Skinnari said that Finland has always been interested in seeing Mozambique develop, and is prepared to go on making a contribution.

"For years we have been concerned about training teachers and this is what we desire for Mozambique", he declared.