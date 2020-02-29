Liberia: Defendant Admits Stabbing Journalist Tyron Brown Three Times

Tubmanburg, Bomi County — The man who allegedly killed Journalist Tyron Brown has defended his action against the journalist saying he was attacked by the journalist on the night of incidence at his Duport Road resident.

Defendant Jonathan Williams is facing criminal prosecution at the 11th Judicial Circuit Court in Tubmanburg, Bomi County for allegedly killing Tyron Brown at his Duport Road residence on April 15, 2018.

He testified before the Court on Friday, February 28.

Defendant Williams told the Court that his niece, Alice, had informed him that an unknown person was knocking at their window which led to him coming outside with a knife on his side because their community is crime-prone.

He said journalist Brown was standing near the well in the compound which prompted him (Williams) to inquire who was in the compound. According to him, Brown in response rather rained insults at him which resorted to a fistfight between them.

He said, during the fistfight, he was overpowered by the journalist, he then decided to pull out the knife and stabbed them three times in his back with the intent of scaring him away.

Defendant Williams said that his action led to serious injuries on Brown but he was advised by a man he only identified as Bill not to carry the deceased to Kingdom Care Hospital (the nearest in the community) to avoid being linked to any trouble.

As a result of Bill's advice, he got scared and he decided to dump the journalist's body on the roadside near the Kingdom Care Hospital in order to destroy evidence.

Our Judicial Correspondent further revealed that suspect Jonathan Williams' testimony clearly shows that his lawyers are driving with a case theory of self-defense which led to their client's action against the Journalist.