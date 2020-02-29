Liberia: Invitation for the Upcoming High-Level Trade Mission to Liberia - April 1 - 4 .

Monrovia — The Governments of the United Kingdom and Liberia invite interested business partners to participate in the High-Level Trade and Investment Mission to be held in Monrovia, Liberia from April 1 - 4.

The event offers access to key decision-makers in government and the business sectors. It provides in-depth and substantive information on investment opportunities in energy, agriculture, tourism, infrastructure, transportation and telecommunications.

The UK Export and Finance (UKEF) firm which is a credit agency of the UK Government is poised to offer direct loans and full guarantees -to UK companies- and individuals interested in doing business in Liberia.

Liberia offers numerous investment opportunities in the private sector as well as its amazing cultural diversity - know also for its enormous tourism attractions.

The Monrovia investment conference is a follow-up to the UK -Liberia Business briefing held in London.

More information and registration for the conference- can be obtained by visiting: https://www.developingmarkets.com/upcoming-events/high-level-uk-liberia-trade-investment-mission.