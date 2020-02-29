Nigeria: Humble Yourself Like Wizkid, Angry Mom Tells Davido

Photo: Davido/Instagram
Davido and his son
29 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Sylvester Kwentua And Emmanuel Okogba

An angry mother, Wunmi Praise, who could not stomach what Davido did to her son, has lambasted the 'Fia' crooner, advising him to humble himself like some of his colleagues.

Few days back, a video went viral on the internet and in the video, a loyal fan of Davido was seen trying to take a selfie with the artiste, but Davido just pushed him aside and hit him on the chest. This video obviously got to the mother of the fan and she went all out to blast him in a five-minute video she posted on her Instagram page, assuring him that the disgrace arising from the video was not for her son, but for the billionaire artiste.

"Now you think you have disgraced my son, you disgrace yourself. So let me tell you go and check my page on Instagram, and you will know who I am. I am Wunmi Praise, a gospel musician. Check me there; we are not a poor people. My son is not a poor guy." She blurted out.

She went on to advice him to be of a humble spirit like Wizkid, Tecno, Kizz Daniel, AY and Okey Bakassi.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

