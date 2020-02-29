Nigeria: Mima Returns to Music After Six Years

29 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ayo Onikoyi And Emmanuel Okogba

Multiple award-winning Nigerian singer, Mary Ikyor popularly known as Mima says she is returning to the music scene after six years hiatus.

Before her relocation to the United States of America, the Benue born songstress was already building a burgeoning music career evidenced with her growing fan base, airplays and awards. The last award before her relocation was the Best Dancehall/Reggae Music Video Award at the 2013 edition of the Nigerian Music Video Awards (NMVA). She was also nominated in the Best New Artist Video category same year.

Mima has always defined her style of music as fun and youthful, and at the same time signifying deep meaning. She recently released a new single titled 'Come Over' and she said she is working on releasing the visuals very soon.

"The responses and reactions we have been getting from the new single are very encouraging and those are part of factors motivating us to further promote the song. We are planning to release the video for 'Come Over' in another couple of weeks. I have recorded other amazing songs as well and in due time, people will have access to them".

Mima is a graduate of Sociology from Kogi State University with Masters in Medical and Healthcare Information Technologies from the University of Denver, Colorado.

