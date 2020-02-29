Nigeria: Buhari Suspends Amnesty Programme Coordinator

29 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the suspension of the coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Charles Quaker Dokubo.

Presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said in a statement issued Friday that President Buhari had directed that the caretaker committee set up to review the programme should oversee the running of the programme henceforth with a view to ensuring that government objectives were achieved.

Adesina said the National Security Adviser (NSA) set up a caretaker committee to look into the activities of the programme on the directive of President Buhari.

He said the directive followed numerous allegations and petitions surrounding the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

The statement said part of the committee's task was to ensure that allocated resources were properly utilized in consonance with government's objective of alleviating problems in the Niger Delta region, and stamping out corruption in the Amnesty Programme.

The NSA, the statement added, recommended to Mr President that the coordinator of the Amnesty Programme, Dokubo, be suspended, a recommendation which had been approved took immediate effect.

