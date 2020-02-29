Nigeria: Buhari Retires Oyo-Ita, Confirms Yemi-Esan As HOS

29 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abbas Jimoh

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday night finally approved the retirement of Mrs. Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita as Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

Consequently, the President has confirmed the appointed Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan as the substantive Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF).

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha made the announcement in a statement signed on his behalf by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office (GSO), Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Mr. Olusegun Adekunle.

