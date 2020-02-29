Nigeria: 8 Die, 4 Injured in Bauchi Auto Crash

29 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hassan Ibrahim

Bauchi — The police in Bauchi State yesterday said eight people died while four others were injured in a road accident along the Bauchi-Jos road late Thursday.

The state's acting police spokesman, ASP Umar Magaji, who disclosed this to Daily Trust, said the accident occurred at Tashan Maiturare village along Bauchi-Jos road.

An eyewitness who is also a commercial driver, Ahmed Danjuma, said the accident took place at the sharp corner in Maiturare village along Bauchi-Jos road at about 8pm Thursday when a Sharon SUV collided with a J-5 bus.

All the eight passengers and the driver of the Sharon died on the spot.

The Head of Operations, FRSC Bauchi State Sector Command, Ibrahim Abubakar, also confirmed the death of eight people, saying the crash was caused by over speeding and tyre burst.

