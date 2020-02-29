Nigeria: Nalado Kankia - Katsina Will Succeed With Home-Grown Athletes At Edo 2020 NSF

The Executive Director of Katsina State Sports Council, Nalado Iro Kankia is confident that even as the National Sports Festival is now open to all elite athletes, homegrown athletes from Katsina State would shine at the 2020 Games in Edo State. Kankia also explained to Trust Sports how Team Katsina is poised to win laurels for the state.

How prepared are katsina State athletes for the forthcoming National Sports Festival in Edo State?

Our preparation for the 2020 National Sports Festival started when we took part in the North-West zonal qualifiers in team events. At the moment, we are carrying out open camping of athletes. By this I mean they are coming from their homes to train and go back. When it is about two to three weeks to the National Sports Festival, we would then go into close camping. The athletes and their officials will be camped at the NYSC Orientation camp where they will finalise preparations with their normal routine of training. They will train morning and evening so that they will prepare well for the sports festival.

What would be Katsina State's contingent to the biennial games?

We are going to participate in 15 events and the number of athletes and officials will be 170. Already we have qualified to represent north-west in hockey. So apart from hockey, we would be taking part in athletics, weightlifting, judo, table tennis, badminton, dambe, langa, wrestling, para-powerlifting, kokowa, gymnastics, cycling, golf as well as boxing.

Considering that the sports festival is open, would you say you have enough elite athletes to represent the state in the events you have listed?

In Katsina State, we don't depend on elite athletes. We are going to Edo State with our homegrown athletes. These are youthful but talented athletes we have discovered from secondary schools. So to answer your question, 80% of Katsina State contingent will be made up of homegrown talents. However, since one cannot attend such a big event without some elite athletes, we are also going with some tested and experienced athletes. They will be there to motivate and guide the young ones.

Are you sure your local athletes would win medals for the State?

Yes, everybody is talking about medals but for us, we are just trying to participate and expose our budding athletes. We are building future champions. For us in Katsina, this is very important. This is however not to say we would be participating just for participating sake. Our young athletes would be up against more experienced opponents but we still fancy our chances of winning medals. We have never attended a sports festival without winning medals to show that we participated.

Out of the 15 events, you mentioned earlier, which ones would you say are Katsina's stranglehold?

Our area of strength is in traditional sports. We are very strong in traditional sports. We are also strong in hockey, even though it is a team event. When you talk of hockey in Nigeria, katsina is usually rated as one of the best in the country. We also have medal prospects in athletics too because we have entered for many events. There is also judo and weightlifting where we have been making an impact.

It's the season most states lose their homegrown athletes to poachers. What is your take on the problem of poaching of athletes?

At our level, that is the Directors of sports, we try to discourage poaching. If you go and poach an athlete from any part of this country, you will be killing sports in your state. These athletes are mercenaries. They are basically after your money. You give them money and they win medals for you. The next thing is they are gone. Poaching of athletes is usually associated with the rich states. For instance, a state like Edo can afford to pay athletes as much as N1million but Katsina State cannot afford such amount of money. We don't have money to buy medals but our government is doing everything to motivate our indigenous athletes to shine in Edo State.

Well, some people say there are so many gains in throwing open the National Sports festival...

There is no single advantage or gain it the decision. These elite athletes don't allow the homegrown talents to grow. I feel strongly that young talents should be given opportunities to compete and become like the established athletes. However, if they are overshadowed by the established ones, how are they going to grow?. If a girl we picked in secondary school here is to face Blessing Okagbare who has won international competitions, how do you think the little girl will cope? It will take a miracle for her to beat Okagbare. I am not in support of elite athletes participating in the festival. It shouldn't have been thrown open.

What are you doing to ensure your homegrown athletes are not poached by other states?

To encourage our budding athletes, we have placed some of them on monthly allowances. The government has approved that about 120 of them from 20 sports association be paid monthly allowances. These are young and exceptional athletes we discovered from schools in and around Katsina. It is for this reason that we performed creditably well when we took part in the Youth Games in Ilorin. So we are doing our best to encourage our young athletes to stay and represent their state.

In concrete terms what is the government doing to motivate Team Katsina to win medals at Edo 2020?

Like I said earlier, our government is doing everything to motivate the athletes. As we are speaking, His Excellency, the governor of Katsina State, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari has given approval for our participation. This is a very big motivation. We didn't attend the last edition in Abuja. The governor is committed to our preparation. In addition, the Commissioner of sports is working closely with us, making sure we are given all the necessary support.