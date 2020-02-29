South Africa: Emergency Pipeline Repairs to Affect Water Supply to Numerous Pretoria Suburbs

29 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nicole Mccain

Emergency repairs may leave numerous Pretoria neighbourhoods without water from Saturday afternoon as the water supply from a leaking pipeline is to be shut down for 24 hours.

The City of Tshwane confirmed in a statement that it had been notified by water utility Rand Water of the need to carry-out emergency repair work on the leaking pipeline. The pipeline supplies water to various reservoirs in the city, as well as other municipalities.

The water supply will be shut down from 13:00 on Saturday, for 24 hours, to allow for the repairs.

The suburbs of Centurion, Kosmosdal, Mnandi, Rooihuiskraal, The Reeds, Bakenkop, Sunderland Ridge, Raslouw, Erasmia, Valhalla, Loulardia, Laudium, Atteridgeville, Pretoria West, Pretoria CBD, Suiderberg, Clifton, Brakfontein, Hercules , Wonderboom, Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveld, Soshanguve and Ga-Rankuwa Industrial are expected to be affected by a change in levels of different reservoirs during the closure.

On Thursday, a major pipeline that burst in Salvokop interrupted water supply to several areas in and around the CBD, the City of Tshwane said. Thousands of kilolitres of usable and drinkable water was lost during the burst and resulted in a shutdown to carry out repairs. Sunnyside, Salvokop, Arcadia, Clydesdale and areas south of the CBD were affected and around 100 water tankers were deployed at strategic points.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Nigeria Records First Coronavirus Case
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Embassy Warns of Imminent Terror Attack on Nairobi Hotel

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.