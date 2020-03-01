Sudan: Service of 14 Ambassadors, 35 Diplomats , 19 Administrators Terminated

Khartoum — The Higher Committee for the dismantling of the 30s of June regime, and removal of empowerment issued a decision for ending service of 14 ambassadors at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with two authorized ministers who were appointed by direct decisions of the ousted president, in addition to 35 ambassadors who were appointed in the framework of political and social empowerment , and the termination of service of 34 diplomats, as well as ending the service of 19 administrators.

The member of the committee, Taha Osman, said at a press conference held by the committee at the Presidential Palace, that the committee found corruption in the civil service reflects the corruption of the 30s of June regime, asserting commitment of the committee for the realization of the revolution's motto of (freedom, peace and justice) in order that the civil service would witness nationalism and a fair distribution of opportunities, hoping that this step will be the beginning of building a new diplomacy based on competence, merit and preserving the Sudanese dignity.

The committee has also issued a decision dissolving the Commission for the Registration of Youth and Sports Authorities in Khartoum state.

The committee also issued a decision to dissolve and cancel the registration of Talaweet Development Organization, and Al-Fajr Charity Foundation, where their properties, assets and funds will be recovered to the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.

The committee has also issued a decision to dissolve the board of directors of Josoor Communication Organization, assigning the Auditor General to report its revised accounts.