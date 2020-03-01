Sudan: German President Ends Sudan Visit With Hope of Peace

Khartoum — German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Friday concluded a two-day visit to Sudan during which he met with the Head of the Sovereign Council, Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan and Prime Minister, Abdallah Hamdok.

During the visit the German President discussed issues of mutual concern, future cooperation and the requested support to Sudan with the Sudanese officials

The two sides affirmed keenness to strengthen the bilateral relations in all fields during the new developments in Sudan.

Steinmeier held a joint press conference with the Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdouk during which he reviewed the outcome his visit, affirming Germany's support to the peace process in Sudan.

'Yes, we have a vested interest in your success, and we also want to make a concrete contribution to this end' - Frank-Walter Steinmeier

"This is a message that I wish to send during my visit, that Germany extends a hand to Sudan as a partner and as a friend, but more than that we will strive to secure the support of the international community in order to ensure a successful transition in Sudan," German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said.

Speaking at a ceremony at the German Embassy, Steinmeier said that his country hoped to see a successful Sudan: "Yes, we have a vested interest in your success, and we also want to make a concrete contribution to this end."

He said that just over a year ago, he visited Sudan's neighbour Ethiopia, which has undergone an impressive transformation since 2018, and at that time he would never have dreamed that after a year and a few months he would stand in Khartoum in a garden at the Ambassador's house on the banks of the Nile, addressing a group of Sudanese friends.

"This happened today; thanks to the Sudanese young men and women who the world watched as they lead a revolution that attracted attention and made an amazing change that gave hope for a better future. There is no doubt that Sudan is now witnessing a distinguished transformation as it stands at a turning point in its history.

'These young people now want to continue this wonderful story about social transformation, democrat and social reconciliation' - Frank-Walter Steinmeier

"Many people hope that the new Sudan will create a positive momentum in the whole of the Horn of Africa. We in Germany have followed with great sympathy the developments of the past year in Sudan; as the desire, determination and willpower of the Sudanese people to take a step to defend peace, democracy and justice and to topple a decades-old dictatorship left a deep impression on many in Europe. He praised the struggle of Sudanese young men and women and the iconic image they drew in mind while standing defiantly in the face of the ousted regime and their desire now to achieve peace and democracy.

"During my meeting with Prime Minister Hamdok and Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Lt Gen El Burhan, I became convinced that there is a strong desire for positive change and that the transition had already started in Sudan," he added.

He stressed that his meeting with some of the youth representatives who led the revolution confirmed his conviction of a generation of populations determined to take its fate in his hand and build on the impressive success story of the revolution and its beginnings in April 2019, "These young people now want to continue this wonderful story about social transformation, democrat and social reconciliation," adding that Sudan can now rely on the positive intentions of the international community and its support to get out of the bottle neck to skip 30 years of isolation and penalties.

"We will work hard to lobby support from the international community with the goal of ensuring a successful transition.

"No one is ignorant of the challenges: the difficult economic crisis must be dealt with, peace agreements needs to be reached with the armed groups, the centre periphery conflict that has long traversed the Sudan must be contained and the country set on the past to democratic elections" the German president underlined.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visits the the Kilo Ashara Control Centre of the

Sudanese Electricity Transmission Company in the Soba suburb south of Khartoum (SUNA)

At the end of his visit, on Friday morning President Steinmeier visited the Kilo Ashara Control Centre of the Sudanese Electricity Transmission Company in the Soba suburb south of Khartoum, accompanied by Member of Sudan's Sovereign Council Siddig Tawir, and Minister of Energy and Mining, Adil Ali Ibrahim.

The Director of the Control Centre, Engineer, Mahgob Salem Mahgob pointed out in a press statement via SUNA that the German President's visit to the station opens the door for wider development and the dealing with the European concerned companies, in General, adding that the centre, that is vital and important for the electric power sector, depends on German technology.

