Nigeria: Coronavirus - Buhari Warns Against Panic

Photo: Scientific Animations (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Images combined from a 3D medical animation, depicting the shape of coronavirus as well as the cross-sectional view. Image shows the major elements including the Spike S protein, HE protein, viral envelope, and helical RNA.
1 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

President Muhammadi Buhari on Sunday advised Nigerians not to panic about the news of the first case of Covid-19 in the country.

President Buhari, in a statement issued yesterday by his media aide, Garba Shehu, said undue alarm would do the country more harm than good.

The President said Nigerians should rather strictly observe the advisories disseminated by the Ministry of Health, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and the World Health Organisation (WHO), on the best way to prevent infection.

He said the information was being broadcast in all available media by the Federal Ministry of Information.

President Buhari, who expressed sadness over the recent confirmation of a case of Covid-19 infection in Lagos, said the incident happened despite the ardent efforts of the government regarding preparedness and response measures put in place in the country's borders and beyond.

President Buhari, however, hailed the Federal Ministry of Health and other relevant agencies whose diligence and efficiency enabled the case to be detected, diagnosed and isolated quickly, even while swift measures were taken to identify and follow up on those with whom the index patient came into contact.

The President also lauded the responses of the Federal Ministry of Health and Governments of Lagos and Ogun States as well as other relevant agencies to the reported incident.

He, however, called for vigilance on the part of all citizens and responsible government agencies.

