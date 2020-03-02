Nigeria: Coronavirus Suspicion - Plateau Quarantines Three Chinese, 39 Nigerians

Photo: Scientific Animations (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Images combined from a 3D medical animation, depicting the shape of coronavirus as well as the cross-sectional view. Image shows the major elements including the Spike S protein, HE protein, viral envelope, and helical RNA.
1 March 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By El-Ameen Ibrahim

The Plateau State Government said on Sunday that it has quarantined three Chinese and 39 Nigerians working in the state.

The Plateau State Commissioner of Health, Nimkong Ndam, said the 43 people are being quarantined in Bakin Kaya village of Wase Local Government Area of the state.

The commissioner said the people are being kept in isolation based on suspicion they may be infected with the coronavirus.

None of the Chinese reported sick, but they were detained and isolated for precautionary reasons, the commissioner said.

Mr Ndam said, during a press conference in Jos, the state capital, that none of the persons exhibited symptoms of the viral disease.

He said the 39 individuals quarantined alongside the Chinese are those working with them on a mining site and in their residence.

He said the Chinese arrived Nigeria through Abuja last Wednesday before travelling to Plateau State.

"The three of them came in through Abuja and once we heard that; the commissioner for health had to take a proactive measure to send a medical team to Wase to go and investigate."

"As far as Plateau State is concerned, there has been no known case of this virus on the Plateau; we just took proactive measures to make sure that we place them (the Chinese nationals) under investigation and that will take 14 days," Mr Ndam said.

He, however, urged the general public in the state not to panic as adequate measures had been put in place to detect the infection and ensure that if it exists, it does not spread.

Nigeria has so far confirmed only one case of coronavirus, which has killed almost 3,000 people, mostly in China where it originated from.

The Nigerian victim is an Italian who arrived in Nigeria last week.

The Italian has since been quarantined at a medical facility in Lagos while those who had contact with him are being identified and kept in isolation.

Nigerian health officials have been advising citizens on steps to take to prevent the spread of the virus and if they suspect they may have the virus. The steps are mainly to prevent human to human spread of the disease. They include regular washing of hands with soap, use of hand gloves, hand sanitizer, and coverage of the nose while sneezing.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

More on This
Coronavirus Panic - Buhari Urges Nigerians to Remain Calm
Nigeria Records First Coronavirus Case
Coronavirus Halts Nigerian Pilgrims Hajj Plans
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Embassy Warns of Imminent Terror Attack on Nairobi Hotel
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Nigeria Records First Coronavirus Case

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.