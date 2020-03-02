Kenya: Resurgent Wazito Spank Zoo in Machakos

Nairobi — Wazito FC continued with their resurgence and the long journey off the relegation zone after spanking fellow strugglers Zoo Kericho 4-1 at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday to move to 19 points, 10 clear of the drop zone.

Comical goalkeeping from Vincent Misikhu gifted Wazito a huge pay day, with goals from Dennis Ng'ang'a, Mungai Kiongera, Augustine Out and substitute Joe Waithira handing them a precious victory.

Zoo's consolation was scored by Collins Neto to tie the game at 1-1, but Misikhu's horrendous afternoon dimmed all hopes of staging a precious victory away from home.

Ng'ang'a broke the deadlock for Wazito with a brilliantly taken freekick from almost 35 yards out, Keeper Misikhu completely left out of sorts with the belter from the left back.

It was a worthy reward for Wazito who had started strongly with Musa Masika having forced the keeper to a full stretch save earlier.

But despite going down, Zoo gave a fight and found themselves level on the half hour mark, thanks to another horrendous piece of goalkeeping from Kevin Omondi.

The Wazito shot stopper, unaware of his surrounding failed to fly in to pick a cross from Kepha Ondati and Neto running at the back post slid in to tap the ball home.

Just two minutes later, Misikhu made another horrible error, letting Kiongera's low shot slip under his arms. The former Gor and AFC leopards forward had done well to control the ball at the edge of the box, turned inside to let fly a shot.

While he was trying to look away, disappointed that he had not let off a lot of energy on the shot, Misikhu lay low to his right, but his judgement of the ball was awful as it trickled slowly under his armpits.

It was a gift and a relief for Wazito as Zoo had started piling the pressure and threatening to have a go for a point. Neto had another effort brilliantly stopped by the keeper when he let fly a scorcher on his left foot from inside the box.

All hopes of a comeback were quashed at the stroke of halftime when Out made it 3-1 with another comical goal.

Kiongera picked up Isuza with a brilliant through pass with the former AFC Leopards man breaking the offside trap to cut back a cross for the Liberian.

His initial effort at goal was blocked by the keeper, but his own defender, Matini Murabwa cleared the ball against the Liberian's feet to change its direction into the net.

Wazito took things easy after the break with Kiongera being rested for Victor Ndinya. Zoo were piling pressure, but couldn't get the composure in the final third.

They were punished with quarter of an hour to play when Waithira, barely a minute into the pitch after coming in for Masika curled the ball into the net from the left.

He did well to run into a long ball before taking a touch that put him away from Misikhu who had come all the way off his line. With the gaping goalmouth begging for the ball, Waithira simply curled the ball home for the fourth.