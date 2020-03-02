Kenya: Somalia Trip That Almost Landed Northern MPs in Trouble

1 March 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — When they left Nairobi for Mogadishu, the 11 MPs from northern Kenya did not see anything unusual about their trip.

After all they were just going to hold meetings critical to Kenya's security at a time the country is facing imminent terror threats from Al Shabaab. They must have told themselves.

Such kind of foreign trips, need to be endorsed by the National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and must also involve the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

That is why their return was marked by drama at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), where they found detectives waiting for them for interrogations.

In fact, reports sent to our newsrooms from government officials, including from the Interior Ministry was that they were to be arrested and locked up for traveling to Somalia on unauthorised trip.

It was such a juicy and big story, that the media was summoned to the airport to cover the intended arrest of the MPs.

"It was just a discussion and they have explained themselves," said Mureithi Kangi, a Secretary at the Interior Ministry.

