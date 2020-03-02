Kenya: Health Ministry Bashed for Advice on Coronavirus

The Ministry of Health has been bashed after advising Kenyans on how to prevent themselves from the coronavirus that has so far claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people.

On Friday, the ministry through their social media pages advised Kenyans on what to do to prevent the spread of the virus.

"COVID-19 Advice! Remember to cover your nose & mouth when coughing or sneezing with a cloth or in your flexed elbow & NOT your hands to prevent spread to others. Go to the doctor if you have a fever, cough or feel that it is difficult to breathe #coronavirusInkenya," the ministry tweeted.

COVID-19 Advice!

Remember to cover your nose & mouth when coughing or sneezing with a cloth or in your flexed elbow & NOT your hands to prevent spread to others. Go to the doctor if you have a fever, cough or feel that it is difficult to breathe #coronavirusInkenya pic.twitter.com/Qf4dicPzDj

- Ministry of Health (@MOH_Kenya) February 28, 2020

Kenyans, however, did not take the advice well mostly after China Southern Airlines flight was allowed to land at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport from China.

A total of 239 passengers were allowed to melt into the population, only being advised to self-quarantine.

Angry Kenyans bashed the ministry for allowing the passengers to melt into the population then issuing the advice:

Mkishaleta ndio mnaongea... pic.twitter.com/YZAdDWUnNy

- James .M (@mwaijames) February 28, 2020

So you just planned to let this virus in then you give us precautions

- Daughter of Muthoni (@MuthoniMaryanne) February 28, 2020

since you are unable to protect citizens, that responsibility now belongs to citizens to protect themselves! please, return the salaries you receive and resign

- julishwa (@julishwa) February 28, 2020

Your response to the disaster is null and void. Thanks to internet we can do better without you. Keep sleeping shenanigans!

- Sammy Monoo (@SammyMonoo_KE) February 28, 2020

Its advisable to suspend China's flights than this lame measures.kama mps wanashikwa na diahorea kwa parliament how about situation in the ground?

- Jodges 20k... . * (@dejodgeskip) February 28, 2020

Wacha uninhabited saaaa hii ndio mmaongea juu ya corona Kwani jana hamku apply this on the plane that landed.

Nonsesnse

- Waithira kim (@waithirra) February 28, 2020

Stop being stupid ,is that a valid reason for you to bring corona virus into the country.??? Kenyans demand that the minister of health resign immediately!!!!!!!

- KIPROTIČH GENERALI🇰🇪 (@ItsKiprotich1) February 28, 2020