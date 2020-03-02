Rwanda: Youri Djorkaeff - PSG Legend Visits Rwanda

1 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

France and Paris Saint-Germain legend Youri Djorkaeff on Saturday evening arrived in Kigali for a four-day visit to Rwanda.

The visit is in line with the three-year deal signed between Rwanda and PSG in December last year, aimed at showcasing Rwanda's vibrant creative and cultural scene to the world.

The deal came following another successful partnership with Premier League side Arsenal.

It is the French football legend's second visit to Rwanda, having last visited the country in October 2019.

"Now I am very happy because I am going to travel in the countryside and experience Rwanda, not just in the capital. I am visiting the country to meet the people [of Rwanda] and know more about the country and its history because it is very important. I will also be able to meet people who love PSG," Djorkaeff told reporters upon his arrival at Kigali International Airport.

The 51-year old, Fifa world champion with France in 1998 and Euro 2000 winner, noted that the Rwanda-PSG deal is a win for both parties.

"It is always a good partnership when you think of how powerful our [PSG's] football is and, for that, I believe Rwanda has picked a good choice. PSG is global brand, we are able to carry the image of the country anywhere and this is very important for both (Rwanda and PSG) parties."

During his stay, the France legend will visit the Volcanoes National Park in Kinigi, Musanze District, and the Akagera National Park.

He is also expected to meet youngsters to interact and inspire them about career development as footballers.

Among other items on the retired midfielder's agenda, Djorkaeff will have a Meet and Greet session with PSG fans in Rwanda on Tuesday.

Djorkaeff speaks to members of the press at Kigali International Aiport on Saturday evening.

