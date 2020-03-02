Kenya: Ouma Keeps Fingers Crossed Ahead of Awcon Qualifiers

Harambee Starlets coach David Ouma has said that they have already sent out request letters to the various European clubs that recently signed Kenyan players to release them during the upcoming Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) qualifiers in April.

"I know I already have a squad in training but Awcon is one of the biggest competitions for the team and my only choice is to have the very best represent the country because I already know their strengths and abilities that will potentially break the ceiling for us this year in the competition," said Ouma.

Kenya women football team had a great start of the year with key players including Annedy Kundu and Ruth Ingosi (Cyprus), Vivian Odhiambo (Portugal), Esse Akida (Turkey) signing international deals with European based clubs. Cynthia Shilwatso and Mwanahalima Adam are yet to make their much-anticipated moves to Spain and Sweden respectively due to travel documents hitch.

"Just because we have sent out requests does not mean that we have a guarantee that the players will be released at our convenience but we hope that everything will align with our plans and have them available for the contest," said Ouma.

Kenya will be making another attempt to qualify for the Awcon for the second time after their historic qualification in 2016 where they lost all their group stage matches to Ghana (3-1), Mali (3-1) and Nigeria (4-0).

Kenya failed to qualify for the 2018 event after falling to Equatorial Guinea in the qualifying phase.