Kenya: Ouma Keeps Fingers Crossed Ahead of Awcon Qualifiers

1 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Lokeder Natiom

Harambee Starlets coach David Ouma has said that they have already sent out request letters to the various European clubs that recently signed Kenyan players to release them during the upcoming Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) qualifiers in April.

"I know I already have a squad in training but Awcon is one of the biggest competitions for the team and my only choice is to have the very best represent the country because I already know their strengths and abilities that will potentially break the ceiling for us this year in the competition," said Ouma.

Kenya women football team had a great start of the year with key players including Annedy Kundu and Ruth Ingosi (Cyprus), Vivian Odhiambo (Portugal), Esse Akida (Turkey) signing international deals with European based clubs. Cynthia Shilwatso and Mwanahalima Adam are yet to make their much-anticipated moves to Spain and Sweden respectively due to travel documents hitch.

"Just because we have sent out requests does not mean that we have a guarantee that the players will be released at our convenience but we hope that everything will align with our plans and have them available for the contest," said Ouma.

Kenya will be making another attempt to qualify for the Awcon for the second time after their historic qualification in 2016 where they lost all their group stage matches to Ghana (3-1), Mali (3-1) and Nigeria (4-0).

Kenya failed to qualify for the 2018 event after falling to Equatorial Guinea in the qualifying phase.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
U.S. Embassy Warns of Imminent Terror Attack on Nairobi Hotel
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.