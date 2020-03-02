Kenya: Matiang'i Downplays Leaders' Calls to Vie for Presidency in 2022

1 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ndung'u Gachane

The succession game plan took centre stage in Murang'a on Friday with some leaders rooting for Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i to go for the country's top job come 2022.

Led by former Jubilee Party vice-chairman David Murathe and Kitutu Chache MP Richard Onyonka, the leaders hailed Dr Matiang'i for his "exemplary performance" in the security docket saying he is ripe to take up the mantle from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

They spoke at Gakoigo Stadium in Murang'a during the homecoming ceremony of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) Commissioner Wambui Nyutu.

LEADERSHIP SKILLS

The leaders said Dr Matiang'i's "diligence and honesty" has seen him occupy a significant and respectable position in President Kenyatta's administration and that with his leadership skills, the country would be in safe hands.

Mr Onyonka called for a political partnership between central Kenya and residents of Gusiiland ahead of the 2022 presidential race.

"Our community has produced a son who has proved to be very capable and competent leader and [who] has been trusted by the President. He is now ripe for the country's top job and it's my wish that the communities unite to support him," he said.

MICHUKI'S SHOES

Equity Bank founder Peter Munga praised Dr Matiang'i saying he fits in the shoes of the late former security minister John Michuki as he has restored law and order in the whole country due to his seriousness and professionalism.

"Mr Matiang'i has fit very well in the gap left by the late Michuki by restoring law and order in a country and he has earned his respect in President Kenyatta's administration. He needs to be accorded support by all Kenyans," Mr Munga said.

Mr Murathe said Dr Matiang'i is the person best placed to succeed President Kenyatta since he has he has exhibited character of a "firm and transparent leadership".

STEADFAST

He said the CS has remained steadfast in supporting the President and ensuring that the government's projects are implemented accordingly.

"This country needs a leader like Dr Matiang'i; he is honest and has no integrity issues. Let's continue supporting Dr Matiang'i to streamline this country for the good of Kenyans," Mr Murathe said.

But when he rose to speak, Dr Matiang'i said he is busy implementing President Kenyatta's directives and asked politicians to allow him to discharge his duties.

"I urge leaders to allow me to discharge the duties that I have been assigned by the President. We are committed in ensuring that the Jubilee government implements and fulfils the promises it made to the electorate," he said.

He downplayed the praises heaped on him, saying he is under the command of the President and vowed to continue adhering to directives from the head of State.

