Kenya: Juma Wins JGF Charity Tournament

Kevin Juma, one of the leading golfers in the country, emerged the best in a field of 177 during the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) charity golf tournament held at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club course on Friday.

The handicap two Juma, started off with a bogey at the par four-first hole, after missing the green on regulation, but recovered that shot at the fourth with a birdie. He three-putted the sixth for his second day, though managed two more birdies at the 10th and 14th, for the day's 38 points, to beat Robert Nyanchoga on countback.

"I made a bogey at the 18th after a poor approach shot but in general my round was not so bad. I am particularly happy to win this most important event in support of our juniors in the country," said Juma.

The handicap four Nyanchoga managed only two birdies both coming in the first nine's fourth and seventh holes though he made a number of bogeys including one at the 18th. Wellington Omodho beat Dismas Ogondi, fourth-placed Paul Ichangi and Herman Odera on countback with 36 points, to take the third prize.

In the ladies section, veteran Mary Cox carded 34 points to win by two points from Dorcas Munge, and Anne Thoronjo who took second and third place respectively. Derick Gitau posted 35 points to lead the juniors where Ashley Awuor from Rose Naliaka's Africa Golf Foundation took the second prize with a score of 35 points. Former Kenya Golf Union chairman Richard Wanjalla and J.N. Njenga won the first and second nines on 20 points each.

Winning the longest drive were George Makori and Ashley Awuor, while the nearest to pin men winner was J. Mbuthia while JGF acting president Betty Mutua claimed the ladies prize.

The event was sponsored by ICEA Lion Insurance, Jamhuri Classic/Shem Golf Academy, Kenya Golf Union, KCB Bank, Kenya Golf Federation, Turf Machinery and Irrigation Limited, Nation Media Group and Carole Kinoti.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, acting JGF president Betty Mutua thanked all the golfers who supported the event as well as the sponsors. "This event has been successfully largely because of the great support from all of you as well as all the sponsors who made cash contribution. All the funds raised will be used to support JGF's junior golf development programmes in the country," said Mutua.

She appealed for more support from all friends of Golf, in order for JGF to achieve its objectives of nurturing golf talent. Mutua also appealed to parents whose children are not yet registered with JGF to do so. Membership for JGF is open to children from the age of five to 21 and the fee is Sh1000 paid annually.

At least Sh1.1 million was raised during the event, a figure which Mutua said is likely to go up when all the pledges are received.