Kenya Out of Los Angeles Sevens Main Cup

Kenya Sevens will now battle Samoa in the quarter-final for ninth place on Sunday 8.37pm after their bid to reach the main Cup finals at Los Angeles Sevens flopped on Saturday.

The team started their campaign on a wrong footing, losing to continental arch-rivals South Africa 31-5 but would recover to beat Ireland 29-12 in the Pool "B" outing at the Dignity Health Sports Park.

However, things fell apart for Paul Feeney's charges when they had no reply to suave Canadians, losing 24-0 in their last pool duel.

Interestingly, its the Irish who qualified along Blitzebokke to the Cup quarters.

Before losing to Kenya, Ireland had stopped Canada 17-12. They would then force a 19-19 draw against South Africa, the Dubai champions and losing finalists in Cape Town and Sydney. Canada had lost to South Africa 33-5.

The winner between Kenya and Samoa will meet either Wales or Argentina in the other semi-final for ninth place. Other quarter-final matches will see Spain face South Korea with Canada meeting Scotland.

In the main Cup quarter-finals, South Africa are up against United States while Ireland meet Australia.

Fiji tackle England with New Zealand, winners in Cape Town and Hamilton meeting France.

The Fijians topped Pool "A" unbeaten after they dismantled Korea 47-5 and France 38-28 before edging out Argentina 38-14. France joined them in Cup quarterfinals after They drew Argentina 26-26 before beating Korea 32-12.

Australia emerged from Pool "C" on a clean slate, beating Scotland 31-7, Samoa 31-5 and USA 17-7. USA edged out Scotland 33-12 and Samoa 19-17.

New Zealand also came through with a clean sheet in Pool "D", beating Wales, Spain and England 42-7, 21-7 and 21-17 respectively.

England pulled through despite losing to Spain 22-5 with their 31-14 win against Wales cushioning them.

Spain's 24-14 loss to Wales ruined their chances as England proceeded on better aggregate.

William "Lomu" Ambaka's try is what Kenya managed against the efficient South Africa, who touched down five tries and three conversions. Angelo Davis, Werner Lok, Muller du Plessis, Branco du Preez and JC Pretorious scored for Blitzebokke.

Vincent Onyala landed a hat-trick of tries with Collins Injera and Dennis Oscar contributing one apiece against Ireland. Injera curled over two conversions.

Terry Kennedy and Grey O'Shea managed a try each with Billy Dardis converting one for Ireland.

Justin Douglas scored three tries while Phil Berna landed one as the Canadians humiliated Kenya.