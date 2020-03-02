Kenya: Wazito Tear Apart Sloppy Zoo

Wazito Sunday continued their renaissance under Stewart Hall with an emphatic 4-1 win over Zoo at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Dennis Ng'ang'a and Paul Kiongera scored early in the first half before strikes from Augustine Otu and Joe Waithira secured the win for the moneybags. Collins Neto netted the visitors' consolation.

The win sees Wazito increase their tally to 19 points but remain 13th on the Kenyan Premier League log while Zoo stay at 14th place with 15 points.

After dominating the first 20 minutes, Wazito opened the scores via Ng'ang'a who scored a freekick from 25 yards out with his left foot.

Wazito kept knocking on Zoo's door but their goalkeeper Kevin Omondi almost cost them. He dilly-dallied in his box before clearing danger for a throw-in.

Zoo's pressure saw them equalise from a costly blunder by Omondi as Neto sneaked at the back post to slot home an easy goal in 31st minute.

Zoo's celebrations were short-lived as their keeper Vincent Misikhu also misjudged a feeble shot from Kiongera which slipped through his hands to restore Wazito's lead in 33rd minute.

Wazito got some breathing space on the brink of half-time after Misikhu failed to clear a shot from Otu who had been played clean through on goal by Whyvonne Isuza. Misikhu parried Otu's initial shot, but the rebound ricocheted off two black shirts and rolled into the net.

Substitute Joe Waithira put the game beyond Zoo after rounding Misikhu to score into an empty net.