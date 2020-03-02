Nigeria: Dana Air Introduces More Routes, Puts New Fleet in Service

2 March 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Chinedu Eze

As Nigeria's domestic carrier Dana Air puts the aircraft it acquired recently into service, the airline has introduced new destinations as part of its route consolidation and route expansion project.

The company said it secured additional flights on its Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Uyo routes.

The additional flights which would be operated by the airline's latest Boeing 737 aircraft, would bring the total number of flights operated by the airline to 36 daily.

Speaking on the route consolidation efforts of the airline, the Media and Communications Manager of Dana Air Kinglsey Ezenwa said, "We have created additional flights in commitment to our strategic route expansion program, and our promise to our guests to provide seamless connectivity and altruistic options to meet their travel needs.

"The additional flights include: Lagos -Port Harcourt at 6.48 and 12.06 daily, Port Harcourt to Lagos at 17.01 and 13.50, Abuja to Uyo at 8.37am and Uyo to Abuja at 10.35am, Lagos to Abuja at 19.11 and Abuja to Lagos at 7.20am and these flights will be operated by the 2 newest aircraft addition to our fleet - The Boeing 737-300.

"We are happy that our guests can now choose from the multiplicity of flight options available at Dana Air and currently, we are reviewing other destinations. Very soon we would introduce more routes as part of our consolidation efforts."

Dana Air is one of Nigeria's leading airlines with a fleet size of nine aircraft and daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Uyo and Owerri. The airline is reputed for its innovative online product, world -class in-flight service and unrivaled on-time performance.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Embassy Warns of Imminent Terror Attack on Nairobi Hotel
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Nigeria Records First Coronavirus Case

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.