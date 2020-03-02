Nigeria: COVID-19 - Nigeria-China Confab Postponed

2 March 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The 2020 Nigeria-China Investment Conference which seeks to encourage Chinese investors who already have investments in the country to explore other opportunities in the rural areas has been postponed following the growing concerns over the spread of the Coronavirus.

Speaking during a media briefing on Abuja,the National Coordinator/Chief Executive of the Nigeria-China Business Council (NCBC), Mr. Matthew Uwaekwe said the organising committee of the conference was closely monitoring developments regarding the Novel Coronavirus which first emerged from Wuhan, China in December 2019.

He said the safety of invited Nigerian and Chinese guests remained a top priority as the committee had chosen to take serious precautions as recommended by the Nigerian and Chinese health authorities as well as the World Health Organisation (WHO).

He said the conference which was formerly scheduled for February 27-28, 2020 will now hold between March 31-April 1, 2020 in Abuja.

Themed: "Stimulating the Rural Economy through Investment and Project Financing with Special Focus on Private Sectors, Local and State Governments", the conference seeks to encourage investors to take advantage of availability of infrastructural facilities, government equities and favourable human capital in rural areas to create more investments in line with the present administration's ease of doing business as well as the incentive benefits.

He said: "The conference objective among others is to provide a platform for an interactive session; match making, business to business between Nigerian investors and their Chinese counterparts with a view to stimulating the rural economy through projects investments and projects financing."

Speaking alongside Chairman, NCBC, Mr. Jacob Wood, Uwaekwe said states and local governments will be required to showcase viable investment projects and moribund factories for revitalisation to a more functional condition.

