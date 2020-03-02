Nigeria: No More Impediments to Burial of Lulu-Briggs, Says Widow

2 March 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Ernest Chinwo

Port Harcourt — The widow of the late oil magnate and philantropist, Chief Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs, Dr. Seinye, has declared that there are no more impediments to the burial of the late sage as his body has been released to his son, Chief Dumo.

The burial of the late sage, who died on December 27, 2018 in Ghana, has been delayed because of series of litigations between the widow and his son, Dumo, over autopsy reports on the cause of the death of the 88-year old philanthropist.

While the Ghanaian authorities have said the oil mogul died of natural causes, Dumo has challenged the verdict in what many analysts see as a jostle over the rich business empire left behind by the late octogenerian.

In a statement issued yesterday by her spokesman, Oraye St. Franklyn, the widow of the late Patriach, Dr. Seinye Lulu-Briggs, said there was no court order or anything blocking the return of his remains for burial.

She therefore appealed to the son, Dumo, to fix and announce the date for the burial, as the claim that she was responsible for the delay in the burial was not true.

The statement said: "As at today there is no court order stopping the repatriation of the High Chief's body. Dumo's claim that she "has again, gone to another court in Accra, with an application, requesting the Ghana Attorney General to cancel the "Export Permit" granted Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs to take his father's mortal remains out of Ghana to Nigeria" is completely false.

Read the original article on This Day.

