Kenya: Uhuru Rescues Baby Ethan After Moving Letter

A four-and-half-year-old boy who penned an emotional letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta from an Indian hospital will now undergo surgery after the head of state responded positively.

Baby Ethan Macharia had appealed to the president and well-wishers to help him and his mum in raising Sh3.5 million to facilitate the surgery after being stuck in an Indian hospital for weeks unable to pay for the surgery he urgently needed.

On Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Macharia, who is admitted at Forties Hospital in India, would now undergo a specialised operation after Mr Kenyatta's intervention.

Responded to his plea

"Baby Ethan who is admitted in Forties hospital in India will now undergo a specialised operation next week after H.E President Uhuru Kenyatta responded to his plea," they said.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the message from the President was delivered to the mother and the hospital by Kenya's Ambassador to India Willy Bett.

The ministry did not provide the full details of the president's message.

Ethan's mother, Veronica Njeri expressed her gratitude to the President for helping her out in her moment of desperation.

In the letter, Ethan recounted how in November 2018 he fell while playing and badly injured his head. Thereafter he started developing violent seizures.

Ethan's mother also shared a video narrating the agony and suffering she has been subjected to as a result of her son's medical condition.

"He will get seizures anytime, you can't say if its day seizures or night seizures. I've lost count of the number of seizures he gets in a day," the mother said.

She added that her son was unable to walk in a straight line and his speech has also been affected.