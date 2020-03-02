South Africa: So, Minister Mboweni, What Is the State Doing About Youth Unemployment?

With youth unemployment declared a priority in the Presidency, various experts in the job-creation field have weighed in on whether the government is doing enough to ensure young people are absorbed into the workforce.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni made scant mention in his Budget2020 speech of how government funding would alleviate the youth unemployment crisis. This is despite President Cyril Ramaphosa mentioning a number of interventions in his earlier State of the Nation Address.

According to the latest StatsSA findings, more than 40% of youth aged 15 to 34 were not in employment, education or training (NEET). That is about 8.2 million unemployed persons out of 20.4 million in the age bracket.

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said the Budget speech provided "no clear plan" to fix the economy, so there was little hope the government could make headway in cutting youth unemployment.

Pamla said the government had become over-reliant on the private sector to provide jobs for young people. "Big corporations that dominate this economy are focused on mechanising, they are not interested in employing warm bodies."

However, he believed there should be more public-sector investment in local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and interventions to lower the cost of...