South Africa: Believers Need to Reclaim What It Means to Be Hindu

opinion

What does it mean to be a Hindu today? In India, the regressive nationalist Hindutva project has hijacked the very essence of a free and open-thinking society. Believers in India and the diaspora need to reclaim the essence of their faith to preserve the beauty of a universal sense.

On a daily basis, one is smothered with a deluge of information. For every opinion, there is a counter opinion. For every view, there is another view. Now more than ever, we are bombarded on all sides with news that is embedded in narrow truth, half-truths and downright lies. How do we as average citizens in a constant state of business with little time to sift fact from fiction, arrive at something approaching the truth?

According to Steven Levitt and Stephen Dubner, in their book Freakonomics, "the modern world, despite a surfeit of obfuscation, complication and downright deceit, is not impenetrable". If we ask the right questions and are prepared to listen and to think, they assure us that it is still possible to get to the kernel of truth in any controversial issue.

But this is easier said than done. Too often we are influenced by what we are being...