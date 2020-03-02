Rwanda: Kigali Peace Marathon 2020 Set for May 17

29 February 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Jejje Muhinde

The 2020 edition of the annual Kigali International Peace Marathon is scheduled for May 17, Rwanda athletics federation (RAF) has announced.

As has been the event's tradition since 2004, the participants will compete under three categories; full marathon, half marathon and the open-for-all 10km run for peace.

According to RAF officials, this year's marathon expects more elite marathoners from across the world than any of the previous 15 editions.

Last year, local athletics star Marthe Yankurije struck silver in women's half marathon, while other podium slots - in both full and half marathons - were dominated by Kenya and Uganda.

