Uganda: CHAN Provisional Squad Points to Front Foot Style

The selection of football players to represent Uganda usually tickles the public's fancy, and there is no reason to suppose that Johnny McKinstry's 2020 Chan provisional squad will not grip. Just not the way the Northern Irishman would have loved.

After making the odd unexpected inclusion here and stunning exclusion there, the 34-year-old Cranes coach witnessed first hand this past week just how selections are always in acute danger of being respected more than loved. They invariably invite a rather toxic cocktail of awe and sympathy.

The most recent selection has particularly prompted a bevy of uncomfortable questions. Why was the indefatigable Gift Ali stripped of all honour and value? Does it matter at all that Milton Karisa has a smattering of matches under his belt? Did Charles Lukwago overstate the gravity of a freak injury picked up in KCCA's league game against Express? Does overlooking David Bagoole represent a short memory that the Cranes backroom staff will come to rue?

Superficially, the sobering outcome seems to be one heavy on questions and light on answers. Yet far from being fraught with practical difficulties, McKinstry can confidently claim to have offered satisfactory explanations to his astonished audience (i.e. the mainstream media). As this column proffered last Sunday, the Northern Irishman is deeply attuned to Uganda's creativity deficits.

Although it is an odd and striking thing to hear, McKinstry believes playing with two playmakers carries an antidotal resonance matched by few others. It is a philosophy that far from giving the not unreasonable impression of a (pun intended) hair-raising moment has ruthlessly slammed the door on Bagoole.

McKinstry has showed no sign of meek surrender during his time as Cranes coach. He has maintained his scorn for slow-motion sequences on the pitch. And if this does not explain why he took no comfort in naming Muzamir Mutyaba to his provisional party, then it says something about the inclusion of speedsters Karisa and Julius Poloto.

Both Karisa and Poloto have for varying reasons not kicked a football that much this side of the year. And indeed in 2019! Yet McKinstry lionised and feted them on Thursday for their ability to turn on the afterburners. Speed, the Northern Irishman offered unsolicitedly, is the greatest weapon in modern day football.

There is more than a kernel of truth in the submission. But Doubting Thomases eager to make the mental exercise of denial harder will wonder whatever happened to speed of thought! The absence of such an intangible makes it that much more difficult for a unit to assert itself in meaningful ways.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This is a fact that McKinstry should not be tone-deaf to, but must not necessarily sow seeds of doubt in the minds of Cranes faithful.

Those that are relentless in their hatred of his selection should appreciate the audacious enormity of cherrypicking a squad.

They should also know that the work McKinstry has done on this front is both prodigious and intensely imaginative. The 34-year-old clearly has a neatly blueprinted plan, which should -- for the most part -- make for a refreshing change. He is, in case you did not notice, a front foot manager, and intends for the Cranes to take the game to its opponents.

What we now know....

We know that Uganda plays away to Tanzania today in the first leg of a penultimate Fifa Under-17 Women's World Cup qualifier. The visitors will be without the injured pair of Stella Musubika and Kevin Nakachwa, but coach Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi remains confident.

We also know that Uganda will rely heavily on its talismanic skipper, Juliet Nalukenge. We know that the Kawempe Muslims striker bagged three goals across two legs as Uganda pummelled Ethiopia 5-1 in the preliminary round. She will be the centrepiece of Kiyingi's attack.