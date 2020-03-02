South Africa: Adoption - Landmark Court Ruling Gives Hope to KZN's Vulnerable Children

1 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Robyn Wolfson Vorster

In a country where adoption numbers are low and declining, KwaZulu-Natal, the province with the largest number of orphans, is also the one with the fewest adoptions. In 2016, only eight were granted. Children have languished in care for years waiting for adoption placements. But now a landmark high court decision will change that.

Adoptions in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) have been lengthy and contested for more than a decade. In the seven years after the Children's Act was implemented, the province only approved 174 adoptions (about 5% of the national average). But, in 2016, matters escalated when the Department of Social Development (DSD) called an immediate halt to adoptions in the province, citing child trafficking as the reason for the embargo, an allegation which is yet to be proven.

When adoptions finally resumed six months later, celebrations were short-lived. Although they were once again possible, the department used the opportunity to implement constricting policies that slowed them down to a trickle.

The department's role in the adoption process is articulated in the 2005 Children's Act. The act specifies how adoptions should occur and who is responsible for each part of the process. It tasks the department with providing the Children's Court...

