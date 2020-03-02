South Africa: Moody's Rating Decision in March... Is Much Ado About Nothing

opinion

It has been difficult to ignore the post-Budget 2020 pundits who have been preoccupied with whether Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will avert a possible rating downgrade by Moody's in March. This is the wrong question -- the right question is: what will happen if there is a rating downgrade?

Even before the Budget speech, prevailing sentiment on streets across South Africa -- amid ongoing load shedding -- was more negative than positive.

Moody's itself recently more than halved its 2020 growth forecast for South Africa to 0.7%, from its September 2019 forecast of 1.5%. Considering that Moody's is the only one of the three major international rating agencies (the others are Standard and Poor's and Fitch) to maintain an investment-grade rating on SA's sovereign debt. One more rating downgrade by Moody's will affirm South Africa as a sub-investment destination for international capital investors.

Moody's is expected to announce a review assessment of SA in March, just on the heels of its decision in November 2019 to revise its outlook on South Africa to negative (from stable).

The good news for South Africans is that regardless of what Moody's decides, the economy and the financial markets have adjusted to the sombre...