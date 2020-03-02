South Africa: A Just Transition to Renewable Energy Begins At Local Level

opinion

There is no blueprint for securing a 'just transition' from fossil-fuel generated electricity to renewables. But the mere process of making that transition will have innumerable spin-offs that will be part of a long-term just transition for all South Africans.

The ongoing problem we have had with the term "just energy transition" is that only one word - "energy" - of the three has a settled meaning, and in the term, it serves merely as the second adjective.

Nevertheless, it's a term that has come into greater use often as a slogan or as a cover for a number of different agendas, and often by those seeking to derail the energy transition or to prop up the energy systems we have inherited from our past.

Let's look at the energy transition itself. The transition from a fossil-fuel-based energy system to a cleaner system based on renewable energy was prompted by growing concerns about air pollution but, more recently, the alarming rise in carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere. Governments, particularly in the developed world, responded by heavily subsidising renewable energy technologies and taxing or putting a price on carbon dioxide emissions.

At the outset, renewables were an expensive way to...