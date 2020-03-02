South Africa: 'Why Pay a Lawyer When You Can Buy the Judge?' Corruption in Our Legal System Is a Threat to Democracy

1 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Omphemetse S Sibanda

For as long as we downplay the corruptibility of members of the South African judicial professions and accountability bodies, initiatives such as the Zondo Commission will remain futile.

The Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola, has been making the right noises lately, including making calls that judicial officers need to be held to the highest standards of scrutiny.

"Their conduct must at all times be beyond reproach, and be conduct befitting their office," said the minister when he recently announced the provisional suspension of magistrate Desmond Nair over two counts of misconduct for his alleged links to corruption-plagued African Global Operations, formerly known as Bosasa. The minister further said:

"Given the seriousness of the allegations, as well as the importance of the image of our judicial officers, our courts and the rule of law, I have decided to provisionally suspend Mr Nair with immediate effect, pending the outcome of the investigation."

The pickle for Nair came in the form of testimony at the Zondo Commission in 2019 by Richard le Roux, that Global Technology Systems formerly known as Sondolo IT and a subsidiary of African Global Operations, installed as an undue favour to magistrate Nair CCTV cameras, an...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

