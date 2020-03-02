Rwanda: PSG Legend Djorkaeff Jets in for Five-Day Visit to Rwanda

29 February 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

France World Cup winner and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) legend, Youri Raffi Djorkaeff, is expected in Rwanda this Saturday, February 29, for a five-day visit.

The visit is in line with the three-year deal between Rwanda and PSG, which came following another successful partnership with Premier League side Arsenal.

Under the deal, local fashion and design, Rwandan art and culture, coffee and tea and as well as tourist attractions will gain visibility through the club.

Rwandan tea and coffee will exclusively be sold at Le Parc des Princes, the home stadium of PSG with a capacity of close to 48,000.

According to Rwanda Development Board (RDB), Djorkaeff arrives in the country on Saturday evening.

During his PSG career, Djorkaeff clinched the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup in 1996 among several other trophies. He also played for AS Monaco and Italian giants Inter Milan.

At international level, the retired attacking midfielder helped France to the 1998 Fifa World Cup, the 2000 Euro and the 2001 FIFA Confederations Cup.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
U.S. Embassy Warns of Imminent Terror Attack on Nairobi Hotel
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.