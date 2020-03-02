Rwanda: PSG Legend Djorkaeff Jets in for Five-Day Visit to Rwanda

France World Cup winner and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) legend, Youri Raffi Djorkaeff, is expected in Rwanda this Saturday, February 29, for a five-day visit.

The visit is in line with the three-year deal between Rwanda and PSG, which came following another successful partnership with Premier League side Arsenal.

Under the deal, local fashion and design, Rwandan art and culture, coffee and tea and as well as tourist attractions will gain visibility through the club.

Rwandan tea and coffee will exclusively be sold at Le Parc des Princes, the home stadium of PSG with a capacity of close to 48,000.

According to Rwanda Development Board (RDB), Djorkaeff arrives in the country on Saturday evening.

During his PSG career, Djorkaeff clinched the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup in 1996 among several other trophies. He also played for AS Monaco and Italian giants Inter Milan.

At international level, the retired attacking midfielder helped France to the 1998 Fifa World Cup, the 2000 Euro and the 2001 FIFA Confederations Cup.