Kenya: Tense Moments, 10 Resolutions From Mt Kenya's Meru BBI Rally

Mt Kenya region's leaders believe the Gikuyu, Meru and Embu (Gema) communities must play their cards well to ensure a stake in the next government, whoever forms it.

This was one of the major resolutions of Saturday's Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally at Kinoru Stadium in Meru County.

The leaders from Meru, Embu, Tharaka-Nithi, Laikipia, Murang'a, Kiambu, Nakuru, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Nairobi and Nyandarua counties also proposed equitable allocation of revenues based on the principle of 'one person, one vote, one shilling'.

While noting that the region produces 30 per cent of the national revenue, they said they want counties' revenue share increased from 35 to 50 per cent to eliminate marginalisation.

TENSE MOMENTS

There were tense moments at the rally after Deputy president William Ruto's allies missed seats.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, Meru senator mithika linturi and MPs Patrick Munene (Chuka-Igambang'ombe) and John Muchiri (Manyatta) found no setas reserved for them.

After Mr Murkomen's, the politicians stormed out of the meeting with their supporters as EALA MP Mpuru Aburi spoke.

Mr Aburi said it was disrespectful for them to leave.

Mr Murkomen said the BBI report will not solve Kenya's economic challenges.

"Money was allocated to do so, therefore stop lying to Kenyans that the BBI will solve the economy [issue]," he said.

Jubilee Party former vice chairman David Murathe said President Uhuru Kenyatta will not hand over power to a thief after his term ends in 2022.

"Do you want President Uhuru to leave power to a thief? That will not happen," he said.

THE PROPOSALS

The Mt Kenya region presented a 10-point demand to the BBI taskforce, as read by Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia.

Mr Kimemia is the chairman of the Mt Kenya Governors Caucus.

The leaders also maintained that President Kenyatta is the undisputed regional kingpin.

Their demands are as follows:

Agriculture : allocation of at least 30 per cent of national revenue to support the sector

Sharing of resources: principle of allocation of revenue using a 'one man, one vote, one shilling' principle

Devolution: not less than 45 per cent be allocated to counties.

Creation of county ward development funds: at least 30 per cent of county allocation to go to the Ward Development Fund.

Fifty per cent of the Ward Development Fund be ring-fenced for youths support and empowerment as well as de-listing of youths under 35 per cent from the Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

Introduction of proportion representation system in the most effective means of overachieving the quality of the vote and implementation of the two-thirds gender rule

National ethos: no Kenyan should be victimised or considered an outsider in his or her own country. All Kenyans should be projected in the pursuit of prosperity.

Creation of an inclusive executive consisting of a president, deputy president, prime minister, two deputy prime ministers. Formation of a national council that will also include a chief justice.

Allocation of five per cent of all public appointments to people living with disabilities.

Support for President Kenyatta's decision to build bridges through the BBI.