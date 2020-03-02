Uganda: Four Foreigners With Flu and Cough Isolated At Entebbe Hospital

2 March 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Nobert Atukunda

Four foreign nationals are currently isolated at Entebbe Hospital after presenting flu and cough symptoms, Ministry of Health has revealed.

Without disclosing their nationalities, Ministry of Health Senior Public Relations Officer Emmanuel Ainebyoona said they were picked up from Entebbe International Airport by the surveillance teams.

"Samples have been collected and are being tested at Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI). We will inform the public accordingly," he said.

More so, the Ministry of Health has asked the public to remain calm and follow preventive measures as there is no confirmed case of Coronavirus.

On Friday last week, Dr Ruth Jane Aceng the Health Minister said, 695 travelers, Chinese, Ugandans and others have been isolated for follow up. Of these 488 are Chinese nationals, 64 other nationals while 143 are Ugandan citizens. 280 individuals have completed days of self-isolation.

More than 2,900 people have died globally of corona virus while more than 85,000 infections have been confirmed in dozens of countries according to World Health Organization.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Embassy Warns of Imminent Terror Attack on Nairobi Hotel
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Nigeria Records First Coronavirus Case

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.