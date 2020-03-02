Uganda: Four Foreigners With Flu and Cough Isolated At Entebbe Hospital

Four foreign nationals are currently isolated at Entebbe Hospital after presenting flu and cough symptoms, Ministry of Health has revealed.

Without disclosing their nationalities, Ministry of Health Senior Public Relations Officer Emmanuel Ainebyoona said they were picked up from Entebbe International Airport by the surveillance teams.

"Samples have been collected and are being tested at Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI). We will inform the public accordingly," he said.

More so, the Ministry of Health has asked the public to remain calm and follow preventive measures as there is no confirmed case of Coronavirus.

On Friday last week, Dr Ruth Jane Aceng the Health Minister said, 695 travelers, Chinese, Ugandans and others have been isolated for follow up. Of these 488 are Chinese nationals, 64 other nationals while 143 are Ugandan citizens. 280 individuals have completed days of self-isolation.

More than 2,900 people have died globally of corona virus while more than 85,000 infections have been confirmed in dozens of countries according to World Health Organization.